Brass Transit Comes to Spencer Theater

With some of Canada's most in-demand musicians, Brass Transit celebrates the freewheeling sounds of the 70s with the very tunes that dominated airwaves everywhere - that dynamic songbook of Chicago, the greatest pop-rock group of all time.

Brass Transit is an eight-man band with a world class horn section and flawless vocalists, all major award winners as well as recording artists and respected educators who first came together in 2008 out of a common love of Chicago's tremendous body of work. They share that passion in concert at the Spencer on Saturday, October 5 at 7 p.m. in tunes like "Feelin' Stronger Every Day," "Wake Up Sunshine," "Wishing You Were Here," "Hard To Say I'm Sorry,' "Another Rainy Day In New York City," "25 or 6 to 4," " "Saturday In The Park" - distinctive Chicago tunes that created the soundtrack for many a mood and generations to come.

Brass Transit, which has been endorsed by members of the original band for its true Chicago sound and authenticity, features Ian Jutsun, a Broadway star and award-winning jazz vocalist; Emmy-winner Don Breithaupt on keyboards and vocals; Juno-winner Paul DeLong on drums; band leader and veteran studio musician Tony Carlucci on trumpet; low brass specialist Doug Gibson on trombone, veteran rocker and fingerstyle champion Bob McAlpine on guitar and vocals; multi-woodwind sideman Phil Poppa on saxophones (soprano, alto, tenor and baritone) and vocals, and Rhythm & Blues master Jay Speziale on bass and vocals.

The band recently produced their first CD taking top hits from the 70s and recording them with horns in the Chicago style. The result is a fresh approach to some of the greatest hits of that era. They have also just recently scored their show for full symphony with luscious orchestral arrangements that are truly spellbinding.

Share in the joy that is Chicago with Brass Transit at Spencer on October 5th. Excellent seats start at $39. Go online to www.spencertheater.com for tickets and information.

A pre-show Angus beef green chile meatloaf buffet ($20) is available at 5 p.m.





