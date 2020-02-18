Bollywood Comes to Albuquerque in a Vibrant Cultural Phenomenon

Bollywood Boulevard brings the energy and vitality of Hindi cinema to the Popejoy stage on Saturday, March 7,2020 at 8 pm.

Experience iconic Hindi movies in a live performance of romance, drama, music, and dance. India's best singers and dancers perform meticulously choreographed routines and tell timeless stories in a breathtaking spectacle of color and theatricality. Creators Heena Patel and Rushi Vakil grew up with Hindi cinema: singing hit songs in the car, dancing to them, wearing fashion inspired by the movies. Originally from Toronto, Patel worked as a sanitation engineer but her love for Hindi cinema inspired her to become a performing arts organizer. She began as a choreographer and performer of Indian dance and has since turned that passion into a full entertainment career.

Vakil grew up in India, formally trained in classical Indian percussion. He now boasts a diverse range of instrumental and musical skills, bringing his expertise and knowledge to Bollywood Boulevard. The pair translate their dual cultural perspectives into a show that masterfully blends both. Reducing thousands of songs down to about fifty, Patel and Vakil capture one hundred years of culture and guide the audience through each distinct decade of film.

For lifelong fans of Hindi film, Bollywood Boulevard provides an exciting trip down memory lane. In the case of those new to the genre, the show introduces them to the richness Hindi cinema's history-a catchy, educational gateway to a bright and colorful world. As they twirl and spin through the years, lovable characters-from young lovers to villains to celebrities-come to life. This spring, Bollywood Boulevard invites you to lose yourself in a spectacular cultural phenomenon.

Tickets for Bollywood Boulevard are on sale for $75, $65, $49, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore and the Bradbury Ticket Office, located at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, or by calling (505) 925-5858. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.





