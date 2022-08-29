Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 29, 2022  

Aspen Grove & WYO PLAY Team up For MTI's Broadway Junior Musical Revue: Raise Your Voice

WYO PLAY, in collaboration with Aspen Grove Music Studio, will present MTI's Broadway Junior Musical Revue: Raise Your Voice at the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Friday September 16 and Saturday September 17 at 7pm.

Directed by Amanda Patterson, Raise Your Voice features a cast of local students from elementary to high school who will perform songs from across MTI's Broadway Junior collection including titles like Guys and Dolls, Oliver!, The Little Mermaid and Mary Poppins. Get your tickets today for the WYO PLAY, Aspen Grove performance of Raise Your Voice!

WYO PLAY is supported in part by a grant from both the Homer A and Mildred S Scott Family Foundation and the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, a program of the Department of State Parks & Cultural Resources. Tickets can be purchased online at wyotheater.com or in-person at the WYO Theater box office.

WYO PLAY is a robust series of educational programs that builds upon the WYO Theater's legacy as a center for arts entertainment and education in the surrounding community. In addition to honoring the past, the educational programs are part of ushering in a bright future for Sheridan's creative economy and artistic life.

Aspen Grove Music Studio offers both private and group lessons in piano, voice and violin providing an encouraging environment, a sense of community, collaboration, and solid music instruction.





