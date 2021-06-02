Albuquerque Little Theatre Returns To The Stage This Summer

After a very long wait, Albuquerque Little Theatre will be returning to live productions!

The special Summer Series will be LIVE on the ALT stage from July 8 - August 29, and feature three productions: Barrymore, The Belle of Amherst, and Barefoot in the Park.

All performances will be general admission for $15 per ticket. Tickets for all shows go on sale June 21, 2021.

Summer Series includes:

Barrymore

By William Luce

Directed by Henry Avery

Starring Mario Cabrera as John Barrymore and featuring Parker Owen as "the prompter".

Show Dates: July 8 - 11, 2021

Christopher Plummer won a Tony for his portrayal of John Barrymore in the acclaimed Broadway production of this work by the master of one-character biographies for the stage. Each act begins with a stunning entrance onto a stage that the sixty-year-old legendary actor has rented to prepare for a comeback performance of Richard III. Barrymore jokes with the audience, spars with an offstage prompter, reminisces about better times, and does delicious imitations of his siblings Lionel and Ethel.



The Belle of Amherst

By William Luce

Directed by Staci Robbins

Starring Ronda Lewis as Emily Dickinson

Show Dates: July 22 - 25

Based on the life of poet Emily Dickinson from 1830 to 1886, and set in her Amherst, Massachusetts home, the 1976 play makes use of her work, diaries, and letters to recollect her encounters with the significant people in her life - family, close friends, and acquaintances. It balances the agony of her seclusion with the brief bright moments when she was able to experience some joy.



Barefoot in the Park

By Neil Simon

Directed by Henry Avery

Starring Abby Van Gerpen and Michael Weppler, and Featuring Jillian Foster, Dehron Foster, and Parker Owen.

Show Dates: August 19 - 29

Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He's a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she's a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most recent find - too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job. After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie's loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco, where everything that can go wrong does. Paul just doesn't understand Corie, as she sees it. He's too staid, too boring, and she just wants him to be a little more spontaneous. Running "barefoot in the park" would be a start...

For more information contact Albuquerque Little Theatre at 505-242-4750 or go online at AlbuquerqueLittleTheatre.org.