ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM Will Be Performed at the International Shakespeare Center This Month

The International Shakespeare Center is partnering with director Barbara Hatch to produce a dramatic reading performance of Arden of Faversham, an exciting thriller based on an actual Elizabethan murder case, written by an anonymous contemporary of Shakespeare, as part of the ongoing Long Dead But Well Read program.

Modeled on a program at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London called Read not Dead. Actors convene on a morning, rehearse a play by a contemporary of Shakespeare's during the day, and present the play in the evening, script in hand.

Barbara is an actress, director, teacher, and currently teaches theatre at the New Mexico School for the Arts. She was the Managing Director for Theater Grottesco for five years.

Arden of Faversham by Anonymous is produced by International Shakespeare Center and directed by Barbara Hatch on July 31 at 7:30pm at the International Shakespeare Center. Tickets are $10 at the door.

This performance is part of the Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare Festival.