AMP Concerts Announces and the Town of Taos Postpone Music in the Park

AMP Concerts and the Town of Taos are very sorry to announce that due to the ongoing situation of the Calf Canyon and Hermit's Peak Fire and the required resources needed to support the efforts to contain the fire, the Town of Taos is unable to move forward with concerts scheduled for Kit Carson Park on May 28 and 29, 2022. The Town and region's resources are currently being focused to support the crews fighting the fire and to assist the residents of the communities affected by the largest fire recorded in New Mexico's history.

Details for each show are as follows:

Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, May 28: We are working together with Ben Harper's team to find a new date for the band to play in Taos this summer. The hearts of Ben Harper's entire band and crew are with the people of Taos and surrounding communities as they face this difficult situation and they look forward to playing soon. Stay tuned to AMP Concerts for updated information. If you are unable to attend the new date, requests for refunds can be made by emailing: TaosConcertInfo@ampconcerts.org

Thievery Corporation, May 29: This concert will be re-located to The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company in Santa Fe. All original tickets will be honored. If you cannot attend the show at the new venue, requests for refunds can be made by emailing: TaosConcertInfo@ampconcerts.org

Please note, Ozomatli will NOT be part of the concert at the new location in Santa Fe.

AMP Concerts and the Town of Taos stand with the community of Taos and northern New Mexico in this difficult time. AMP Concerts loves Taos and know that Taos loves music. We look forward to presenting ZZ Top on June 18 and once again sharing the joy of live music.

For up-to-date information on the Taos Summer Music Series, please visit: taos.org/music.