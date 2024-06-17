UNMASKED Comes to Adelaide This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



True North Youth Theatre Ensemble & True Ability will present the premiere of their latest Theatre Creation, UNMASKED, a play about autism because being different is very normal.

UNMASKED was dreamed, developed and performed by our youngest performers from True North and True Ability.

Through film interviews , performance, puppets and songs they explore their experiences with Autism and Neorodivernce creating pathways to understanding and acceptance for all.

UNMASKED is specifically designed to facilitate this important conversation between young people. It explores the things that help us feel happy and connected to place, to each other and to ourselves.

Also featuring True North Little Stars taking their 1st steps on the stage

Created By Ensemble Members of True North & True Ability aged between 7 and 13 y.o

Creatives and Teaching Artists: Nahlla Barbosa, Jada Guerini, Shant Becker, Amber Dodd-Mobius, Lucas Forgan, Tahlia Hope, Juanes Granales.

Producer: Juliette Zavarce

Artistic Director: Alirio Zavarce

Free entry and 1 Performance Only: Saturday 22 of June at 6:30 pm at Greenville Hub -10 Playford Boulevard.

Winner of the 2023 Majoral Awards for its contribution to the Arts in the City of Playford. True Ability in conjunction with True North provides Free arts access to children and young people in Adelaide, South Australia.

True North & True Ability engages with hundreds of young artists in our weekly workshops, school in residency and Forum Theatre Performances, Drama Workshop and Free School Holiday Program.

