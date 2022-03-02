Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets On Sale Now for the Adelaide Premiere of FROZEN

The Australian principal cast features Jemma Rix in the role of Elsa, Courtney Monsma as Anna, Matt Lee as Olaf, Thomas McGuane as Hans, and more.

Mar. 2, 2022  
Experience the magic of Disney's Frozen, with tickets for the much-anticipated South Australian premiere season of the hit Broadway musical on sale today.

Tickets are available from 9.00am via www.frozenthemusical.com.au

Following a record-breaking pre-sale, with Frozen experiencing the 'highest single day of sales for any musical at the Adelaide Festival Centre', another week of performances will be available to purchase from today. Fans of the musical will be able to buy tickets up until Sunday 10th July 2022.

The incredible new production from the producers of Aladdin, The Lion King and Mary Poppins opens at the Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre in May 2022, following successful seasons in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The Australian principal cast features Jemma Rix in the role of Elsa, Courtney Monsma as Anna, Matt Lee as Olaf, Thomas McGuane as Hans, Sean Sinclair as Kristoff, Aljin Abella as Weselton and sharing the role of Sven, Jonathan MacMillan and Lochie McIntyre.

Ticket Information

Performances from 26th May 2022

Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

Book at www.frozenthemusical.com.au

Photo credit: Lisa Tomasetti



