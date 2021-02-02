Three Of Melbourne's Most Exciting Comedians Return To The  Fringe 

With the borders open again, Michael Shafar, Peter Jones and Joseph Green are ready to dish up a smorgasbord of delicious stand-up at the Fringe with 3 Course Comedy. Featuring three of Melbourne's finest comedians, this is a stand-up degustation unlike any other (in that there isn't actually any food, but rather a belly full of laughs).

The entrée is writer for Channel 10's The Project and the ABC's The Weekly, Peter Jones, who you might recognize from his cracking set on the ABC's Comedy Up Late or his hit podcast Oooh, Spooky.

Serving up the main meal is another writer for The Project and the proudly Jewish Michael Shafar, who you might know from SBS's RAW Comedy, triple j's Good Az Friday and the ABC's Comedy Bites. His hit show 50/50 - about surviving testicular cancer - was met with rave reviews.

Your dessert for the night comes in the form of the hilarious Joseph Green. And let's face it, he's pretty freaking sweet. Meet the man who killed it on NOVA's Hits & Giggles.

Dates: 6-14 March

Times: 6-8 March and 13-14 March at 4pm, 8-14 March at 7:10pm

Tickets: $20-25 at adelaidefringe.com.au

Venue: Gluttony - The Piglet, Rymill Park