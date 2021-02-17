The Garden of Unearthly Delights Opens To The Public Tonight With A Free Event

The Garden of Unearthly Delights will officially open to the public on Thursday 18 Feb at 7:00pm with free, live performances.

This year The Garden program includes incredible performing artists from across the globe. Within the lush, spacious and beautiful surrounds of Rundle Park audiences can expect to enjoy the signature Garden experience.

Our Free Opening Night Party will feature a host of sensational artists performing in open air spaces all around The Garden, giving festival-lovers the chance to sit back, relax and enjoy some of Adelaide's best local acts.

Artists performing on Opening Night include the wonderful Rob Edwards, multi-instrumentalist and all-round hardcore coffee enthusiast. Edwards blends the finest flavours of soul, RnB and blues to make one hell of a time. Also appearing will be acclaimed percussion ensemble Zaffitt who meld Lebanese drums, traditional dancing and flute - with a modern twist.

As always, The Garden's delicious world food offerings and fun bars will be ready to serve patrons.

The Garden welcomes its audiences in 2021 with the understand that staying COVID-safe is a shared responsibility. We ask that you stay home if you are feeling unwell. While you are in The Garden please wash and sanitise your hands regularly, keep 1.5m distance from others and check in wherever you see the QR codes provided across the site.

Ticketed shows kick off on Friday 19 Feb 21.