The Garden Of Unearthly Delights Releases Full 2021 Program

Today The Garden of Unearthly Delights announces its full 2021 program after a sneak peak in December of last year. Highlights form the reimagined COVID-safe wonderland include a socially distanced yet fabulously fun drag brunch party, a reclined Hot Dub experience and a comedy gala with a very cheeky nod to a missing SA car race.

It wouldn't be The Garden without the world's finest circus and cabaret shows: Club Briefs International's queen Shivannah and her troupe of boy wonders are back to shock and delight with this free-wheeling, free-spirited cabaret club night.

Smashed - The Brunch Party starting at 10:30am every weekend gives audiences the morning-start they never knew they needed, featuring a smorgasbord of world-class cabaret, fierce drag and jaw-dropping circus performers.



Season highlight for comedy fans will be Lano & Woodley back together again, Fiona O'Loughlin and Arj Barker's return to The Garden; plus a special comedy gala event (and a cheeky nod to the missing car race this season), Chicksal 500 brings together a female-power-house line-up in Cal Wilson, Denise Scott, Nikki Britton, and Lizzy Hoo.

Some of the best in Australian comedy are teaming up to present double-header shows. Dave Thornton and Dilruk Jayasinha return to The Garden along with comedy power-couple Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford who bring their new show Business with Pleasure.

The Garden will host a diverse range of musical offerings in 2021 including; Nobody's Business (The Bessie Smith Story) which follows the life of "The Empress Of Blues" Bessie Smith. Sophie Koh's Book of Songs highlights her diversion from pop into contemporary-classical; the Hot Dub Time Machine gang present the ultimate "chill-experience" with RECLINE. The Garden also welcomes Christine Anu, Katie Noonan and one of the true mavericks of the Australian music industry, Michael Simic AKA Michelangelo whose lustrous voice and songs are not to be missed.

Following the success of its SA premiere season in 2020, 1000 Doors has been reimagined. The new evolution of this stunning immersive experience, Door Within A Door, will haunt and delight the whole family. Also returning are the multi-sensory experiences responsible for racing hearts and sell out shows; SÉANCE, COMA and FLIGHT.

With the support of The Government of South Australia, through the Department of the Premier and Cabinet and the Music Development Office, the 2021 program includes the return of The Garden Sessions; hosting five gloriously talented local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists performing free concerts on Saturday afternoons. This year's line-up presents Eskatology, Warren Milera, Katie Aspel, Rob Edwards and Tilly Tjala Thomas.

Today's launch adds to the already announced shows from The Garden's sneak peek which included; The Umbilical Brothers, Kate Ceberano, Tommy Little, Tripod and Dom Chambers.

Michelle Buxton, Co-Director of The Garden said:

"We are very proud to unveil The Garden of Unearthly Delights 2021 program. These incredible performing artists are among the finest this country has to offer and I'm both delighted and thankful that together we can be part of the rebirth of live performance in Australia. It has certainly been a journey to make this season happen and there were definitely moments during 2020 when I thought we would not be able to proceed - which makes this moment all the more special.

For the past 19 years, The Garden has been the centrepiece of Adelaide Fringe and this year will be no different. It will not be bigger than last year but it will be more lush, more spacious, more beautiful and just as full of fabulous shows, great times and fond memories as any other Garden season.

Welcome to The Garden 21."



Tickets go on sale 13 Jan 2021.

adelaidefringe.com.au / gardenofunearthlydelights.com.au