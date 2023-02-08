The GC 'Grand Central' Returns as Adelaide Fringe Music Hub at Revamped Arts Theatre

The GC 'Grand Central', one of Adelaide Fringe's most popular venues and producers has announced its much-awaited return with a curated music program showcasing top-tier Australian music shows at Angas Street's iconic Arts Theatre.

From 28 February until 5 March 2023, the GC will take up residence at the Arts Theatre where it will host eleven shows across a week-long season that sees the GC and Arts Theatre combine forces for the first time.

The 2023 program is the vision of veteran GC producer, Alan Rosewarne who is excited to be able to present a dynamic and memorable program of Australia's finest musical talent in the heart of Adelaide in the refurbed Arts Theatre, which will return to Adelaide Fringe for the first time since the pandemic.

"The GC 'Grand Central' is proud to be regarded as the true music-hub of Adelaide Fringe. Over the last seven years we have been home to the best music of the festival. This year is no exception with our finest musicians paying homage to the music of John Lennon, Joe Cocker, Sade, The Eagles and Midnight Oil, among others.

"The opportunity to present our program in the Arts Theatre is well-suited to our performances and a comfortable alternative to pop-up parkland venues - with a great Fringe vibe. The Arts Theatre has been absent from the Fringe in recent years, and GC is excited to welcome it back", says Rosewarne.

The program is headlined by Fringe stalwart and audience-favourite Stewart d'Arrietta and Australian stage, TV and film star, John Waters who will perform their famed John Lennon Songbook for two special shows. Stewart, John and their full band will bring this historic catalogue of rock masterpieces to new & returning audiences to the Arts Theatre stage.

Cabaret Festival hit "Simply Brill", starring Amelia Ryan, Michaela Burger and Michael Griffiths shine in a triumphant celebration of the teenage songwriters who shaped rock 'n' roll. Fringe favourites The Bald Eagles are back with their new outing "Classically Bald". Highest quality cabaret-style performances feature Louise Blackwell and all-star band bringing to life the inspiring story of French singer Juliette Gréco and Anthony Leppa, Kylie Ferreira and Julian Ferraretto channel the energy and fire of Louis Prima as he lit up the Las Vegas nightclubs of the 1950s in Zooma Zooma. International cabaret star and proud Adelaide local, Amelia Ryan, presents her hilarious hit "Geriatric Womb" in celebration of bringing new life into the world while heading towards your forties.

Further complimenting the program are superb shows from the nine-piece Boogiemen in tribute to Joe Cocker, with the musical tributes continuing with a catalogue of 70's era West Coast songs in "California Dreaming", and the music and stories of the legendary Midnight Oil in "The Good Oil".

Fringe nostalgia hit "Cat, Neil & Captain Fantastic" makes a much-anticipated return to the stage, and the captivating Bonnie Lee Galea and the BoyZ present a concert performance of smooth, sexy, melodic sounds in "Simply Sade".

For further information on the GC 'Grand Central' 2023 program and ticket bookings visit: https://thegcadelaide.com.au