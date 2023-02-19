The Divine Loveys to Play The Arch Next Month

The Divine Loveys is a cabaret-style stage show that is hilarious, whimsical, and entertaining. 'Life is short!' is their motto - 'We better live it up while we can.'

Packed full of original songs and wry stories that women and men understand, and actually care about - the show explores the very stuff of everyday life - from divorce, dementia, death, despair and septuagenarian sex to the ordinary and courageous business of love itself.

The four women in The Loveys love connecting with the audience through their wit, banter, and mad spontaneous humour.

With outfits ranging from op shop chic to top shelf sequins, Jenny, Janet, Belinda, and Pamela bring elegance, sharp wit and moments of unexpected hilarity to their performances.

Starting their career on the streets in 2014, busking in front of the local supermarket and at local farmer's markets, they have built a loyal following across the region and further afield.

The award winning group has played at most of the major folk festivals in Australia, including Woodford, Bello Winter Music Festival, Nanga and Nannup in W.A, Blue Mountains Folk Festival as well as sell out concerts in their home shire of Byron Bay NSW. Great musicians, songwriters and performers, The Loveys demand to be heard and seen as they create a music genre that is both new and as old as time - heroic women, rocking out and telling it like it is.

'I love how the Loveys are so unique and manage to reach deep down into my heart.'

'A night with the Loveys is to lose yourself in the laughter and joy of their uplifting music.'

'Original, toe tapping music, raw honesty and humour, especially in the face of life's dramas, they know how to rock an audience. It put a smile on my face all night. More Loveys please!'

The Divine Loveys are playing at the Arch from 1 to 5 March 2023 at 7.45pm

Holden Street Theatres

32 - 34 Holden Street, Hindmarsh

Phone: (08) 8223 1450

TICKETS

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225829®id=315&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FHSTLoveysTix?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1