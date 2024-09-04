Tarnanthi Art Fair Returns as Online Event in 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Art Gallery of South Australia’s popular Tarnanthi Art Fair will return from Friday 18 to Monday 21 October 2024, following record-breaking sales in 2023.

Now in its ninth year, the 2024 event will run 100% online, offering local and global audiences a chance to buy works of art and connect with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. Audiences can browse and buy online, day and night, via an easy-to-use digital platform at www.tarnanthiartfair.com.au with all art centres offering both domestic and international shipping.

This year’s fair brings together more than 50 art centres from across Australia, with thousands of works from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists for sale. Works include paintings, ceramics, sculpture, woven objects, jewellery, textiles, clothes and homewares, with prices ranging from under $50 to more than $5,000.

Importantly, every dollar from sales delivers economic benefits that go directly to the artists and their community-run art centres. Since 2015, more than $8.1 million of art has been sold through the Tarnanthi Art Fair, which operates under the Indigenous Art Code and supports the ethical production and sales of works of art by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists.

Tarnanthi Artistic Director, Nici Cumpston OAM says, ‘The Tarnanthi Art Fair offers a unique opportunity for audiences to engage with artists and to expand their knowledge of First Nations cultures by bringing works of art into their homes. For artists, the experience boosts cultural resilience and economic empowerment – essential for the development of the next generation of artists.’

Emma Fey, Acting Director, AGSA, says, ‘Following record-breaking outcomes in 2023, we are thrilled that the highly anticipated Tarnanthi Art Fair will return online in 2024 to reach audiences around the world and help foster a deeper understanding of First Nations art and culture.’

The 2024 Tarnanthi Art Fair runs as an online event from 5pm on Friday 18 October to 9pm on Monday 21 October 2024. For full details and to register for event reminders, visit agsa.sa.gov.au/tarnanthiartfair

Art centres participating in the 2024 Tarnanthi Art Fair include: APY Art Centre Collective (SA); Arlpwe Art and Culture Centre (NT); Artists of Ampilatwatja (NT); Arts Ceduna (SA); Bábbarra Women’s Centre (NT);Badu Art Centre (QLD); Baluk Arts (VIC); Barkly Regional Arts (NT); Bindi Mwerre Anthurre Artists (NT); Buku-Larrŋgay Mulka Centre (NT);Bula'bula Arts (NT); Djilpin Arts (NT); Durrmu Arts (NT); Gapuwiyak Culture & Arts (NT); Girringun Art Centre (QLD); Hopevale Arts & Culture Centre (QLD); Ikuntji Artists (NT); Iltja Ntjarra (Many Hands) Art Centre (NT); Injalak Arts Centre (NT); Jilamara Arts & Crafts (NT); Juluwarlu Art Group (WA); Karungkarni Art and Culture (NT); Kira Kiro Artists (WA); Ku Arts (SA); Malang Indigenous Corporation (NSW); Mangkaja Arts Resource Agency (WA); Maningrida Arts & Culture (NT); Marrawuddi Arts & Culture (NT); Martumili Artists (WA); Maruku Arts (NT); Milingimbi Art & Culture (NT); Minyma Kutjara Arts Project (WA); Mirndiyan Gununa - MIART (QLD); Moa Arts (QLD); Mowanjum Aboriginal Art & Culture Centre (WA); Munupi Arts & Crafts Association (NT); Nagula Jarndu Designs (WA); Ngukurr Arts (NT); Ninuku Arts (SA); Numbulwar Numburindi Arts (NT); Papunya Tjupi Arts (NT); Pormpuraaw Art & Culture Centre (QLD); Spinifex Hill Studio (WA); Tangentyere Artists and Yarrenyty Arltere Artists (NT); Tiwi Designs (NT); Tjanpi Desert Weavers (NT); Utopia Art Centre (NT); Walkatjara Art (NT); Warakurna Artists (NT); Waringarri Aboriginal Arts (WA); Warlayirti Artists (WA); Warlukurlangu Artists (NT); Warnayaka Art (NT); Yarrabah Arts and Cultural Precinct (QLD); Yinjaa-Barni Art (WA)

Comments