THE ROUTINE Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a fusion of mime, dance, and physical theatre, acclaimed performer Joylyn Secunda will transport Adelaide Fringe audiences through the looking glass in their latest solo show, The Routine. Following sold-out performances at Edmonton’s Play the Fool Festival and Vancouver’s rEvolver Festival, Joylyn Secunda's new production weaves corporate monotony into sublime absurdity at Goodwood Theatre & Studios, March 11-23, 2025.

Described as "Death of a Salesman meets Mr. Bean," this innovative performance follows an ordinary office worker who discovers an extraordinary escape: a portal hidden within their bathroom mirror. What unfolds is a masterful blend of physical comedy and poignant commentary on modern life, as Joylyn Secunda transforms everyday moments into a spectacular journey of self-discovery.

The Routine marks an exciting collaboration between Joylyn Secunda and their father, director David Secunda, building on the success of their previous work, The Moaning Yoni, which the Edmonton Journal gave five-stars, hailing it as "one of the best of the 2019 Fringe."

A Vancouver-based multidisciplinary artist, Joylyn Secunda brings exceptional credentials to this production, including mime training with Cirque du Soleil's Dean Evans and mentorship under renowned choreographer Crystal Pite. Their diverse background spans performances with Canada’s National Arts Centre and specialized study in corporeal mime at Théâtre Omnibus. Joylyn Secunda was awarded a Canada Council for the Arts grant for the creation of The Routine.

Comments