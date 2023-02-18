Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: WATSON: THE FINAL PROBLEM – ADELAIDE FRINGE 2023 at Goodwood Theatre And Studios

A tale worthy of Watson's creator.

Feb. 18, 2023  

Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Friday 17th February 2023.

After a two-year absence, because of travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, Tim Marriott has returned to the Adelaide Fringe with a new production, Watson: The Final Problem., written by himself and Bert Coules. Dr. John H. Watson's wife has died and his old friend, Sherlock Holmes, had been killed by his archenemy, Professor Moriarty, as they fell into the Reichenbach Falls, still locked in physical combat. Now, alone, he reminisces.

He begins to talk about Holmes's death, then, decides to begin at the beginning, telling how he had graduated as a doctor and joined the army, was sent to India, to the North West Frontier to join the forces fighting in Afghanistan. Wounded in the shoulder and leg in the Second Afghan War, he was repatriated to England. Marriott begins a tale that tells us more about Watson, the man, than of Holmes, the detective. He conveys the war weariness of Watson's once idealistic young man, now physically and mentally shattered by being faced with the dreadful reality of war.

Seeking accommodation, he was introduced to Sherlock Holmes, and they agreed to share rooms at 221B Baker Street where he set up a medical practice, becoming the assistant to, and chronicler of the adventures of Holmes. Marriott now shows Watson's growing fascination with Holmes and the admiration of his abilities.

Watson refers to the Adventure of the Speckled Band, and to the case in which he met Mary, who became his wife. Marriott shows Watson's growing affection for her as he falls in love. This led to his moving out of the rooms in Baker Street, and seeing less of Holmes, until he appears to tell Watson about Professor Moriarty. Holmes is agitated and Watson agrees to accompany him to the Continent.

Adding to all of the varied emotions already displayed, Marriott adds more and more subtle nuances, building to his anguished cries of his friend's name at the falls. As the play draws to a conclusion, he is angered that Moriarty's brother is insisting that a good man was brought down by Holmes. Watson vows to set the record straight, by writing his own account, The Final Problem.

In this riveting piece of theatre, Marriott gives us the Watson whom we only glimpse from time to time in the stories, a complex, multifaceted man, a man of moods, of emotions, of good humour, of strong allegiance to his friend, Holmes, and a deep love for his wife, a man left alone and lonely by the loss of both. In an hour, Marriott gives us a fresh, deeper look at Watson in an absorbing example of great theatre. Don't miss it. Book here.




