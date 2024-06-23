Review: LISA SIMONE: KEEPER OF THE FLAME – ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL 2024 at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Saturday 22nd June 2024.



In Keeper of the Flame: A Daughter’s Tribute to Dr. Nina Simone Big Band Concert, Dame Lisa Simone sings songs associated with her mother. There is no doubt that talent was passed from one generation to the next. Lisa Simone has carved out an enviable career of her own, starring in Broadway productions, and recording several albums.



The evening began with a lengthy instrumental number from the excellent Big Band, featuring some of our best South Australian musicians, led by her Musical Director, Ralph Pyl, who was also the first trumpet. That driving introduction was followed by a softer introduction to the title song, Charles Derringer’s Keeper of the Flame, recorded by Nina in 1967. Having observed that it was a full house, she moved into an up-tempo version of Billie Holiday’s Fine and Mellow, and a swinging version of Gal from Joe’s, then a touch of audience participation was introduced on the hard-driving Go to Hell. Her voice soared over the rich arrangement of that number, dropping to a gentle introduction, and covering a wide range of dynamics, in the ballad, Hold No Grudge.



The songs came thick and fast, separated only by a few brief words. It was up-tempo again for I’m Gonna Leave You, then to an emotional rendition of Pay ’em No Mind, and then the blues, Do I Move You, featuring the guitarist, James Muller, closed the first half in style.



The second half opened with an unexpectedly fast-paced version of Duke Ellington’s Mood Indigo, contrasted by the John Jacob Niles setting of that old folk song, Black Is The Colour (of my true love’s hair), which began a capella, and then changed character dramatically when the full band joined in. Some great favourites were included, with a torch song version of, I Put A Spell On You, and a rocking interpretation of Love Me Or Leave Me. There’d have probably been a riot if My Baby Just Cares For Me hadn’t been on the setlist and the updated arrangement certainly pleased the audience, drawing much applause. The concert ended with a powerful version of Work Song, by Sam Cooke and Oscar Brown Jr., but, of course, it wasn’t to be the end.



After the first of the standing ovations, there were the encores, generously extending the evening to a full two hours. When she sang Feelin’ Good, she had the audience singing the chorus, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life, for me…” She had everybody in the palm of her hand all night, and this showed just how glad they were to be there. Another standing ovation followed.



Calls for numerous favourite songs, from members of the audience, were greeted with her suggestion that she would make note of the requests and put together another concert for the next time she is in town. Let’s hope that is soon.



The tinkling of the piano began a very sensitive version of If You Knew, to huge applause, then She ended with her own songs, Finally Free, which was as well received as all of her mother’s songs had been, the audience clapping in time to the music, and then Hold On kept the excitement going. One more standing ovation and it all, finally, reluctantly, came to an end.



Lisa Simone gave a magnificent performance, and she was superbly accompanied by the sensational Big Band. It was a concert that will be long remembered.

