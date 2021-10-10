Photos: First Look at 4000 MILES at the Little Theatre

The Theatre Guild is back in the Little Theatre presenting Amy Herzog's award-winning play, 4000 Miles. Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

Octogenarian and feisty political activist Vera Joseph's solitary existence is shaken when her grandson Leo appears at her door in the middle of the night, having crossed the country on his bicycle with his best friend. As an overnight couch-surf turns into an extended stay, these unlikely roommates infuriate, bewilder and ultimately reach each other through a moving and amusing battle of wits.

A Pulitzer Prize Finalist and Winner of an Obie Award and the New York Times Outstanding Playwright Award, Amy Herzog's compassionate and unsentimental play explores the funny, frustrating and ultimately life changing relationship, with a grandson learning to face his life and a grandmother who is starting to forget hers.

An intelligent, intergenerational poignant play about growing up and growing old.

The cast includes Laura Antoniazzi, Jackson Barnard, Naomi Gomez and Julie Quick.

Performances run October 9-23, 2021. Purchase tickets at www.trybooking.com/BGSOX.

Photo Credit: Richard Parkhill