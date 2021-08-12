Patch Theatre and Gravity & Other Myths Collaborate on I WISH...

Acrobatic virtuosity, state of the art creative technology and a kaleidoscope of colour will explode onto the stage as Patch Theatre and renowned circus company Gravity & Other Myths (GOM) present the world premiere of, I Wish... a show designed for children aged 4-12 years which will play across Adelaide and regional South Australia.

I Wish... is an acrobatic adventure that combines Geoff Cobham's signature high tech projections and stunning lighting design, with Darcy Grant's lauded acrobatic choreography in a unique collaboration between two of South Australia's leading artistic companies.

Geoff Cobham, Artistic Director of Patch Theatre said: "The show explores the notion that people are made up of lots of stuff; good stuff and bad stuff, happy and sad stuff, stinky, odd, boring, dangerous, funny, sparkling potions kind of stuff! But in amongst it all, every single person has a secret ingredient, we just need to figure out what our secret ingredient is."

Starring acrobats Lisa Goldsworthy and Simon McClure (from GOM) and dancers Zoë Dunwoodie (previously Australian Dance Theatre) and Wakara Gondarra (Djuki Mala), the show features original music by Luke Smiles, quirky animation by Luku Kuku and takes the young and young at heart on a discovery to find out what makes us who we are.

Geoff Cobham continued: "We wanted to explore and celebrate the similarities and differences in humans. Genetically we're 99.9% the same, yet our differences are often what makes us an individual, they define our unique personality and should be embraced. As we worked together on this show, it became clear that similarities and differences are also the perfect recipe for true collaboration, by bringing together the talents of individuals from both Patch and GOM we end up with a mini community of creative people sharing their 'secret ingredients' to successfully produce this show, it's been a lot of work but a lot of fun!"

I Wish... is the fourth time Geoff Cobham and Darcy Grant have worked together, but is the first time that Patch Theatre and Gravity & Other Myths have collaborated.

Darcy Grant, Creative Lead at Gravity & other Myths said: "The events of the past year and the impact of that on the arts industry, has seen more arts companies creating together and sharing knowledge and resources to produce work that reaches a more diverse audience. Usually both companies spend a lot of time touring around Australia and the world, this last year gave us a chance to be home in Adelaide and develop new work together."

The work explores feelings, emotions, moods and sensations. It looks at our ability to transfer emotions or feelings from ourselves to someone else, and explores the role that colours play in reflecting our mood.

Darcy Grant continued: "We take the audience through the process of navigating the roller coaster of feelings and moods we have as human beings, as well as all the different personas any one

individual might have depending on who they're interacting with. We explore everything from the poignancy of loss, to total contentment, to having fun and being silly. There's also a healthy dose of humour through the one subject that is the source of endless guffaws and giggles in kids and adults alike, perhaps more so than any other human experience - farting!"

I Wish... opens at the Space Theatre on 14 August and runs until August 28, then tours to Noarlunga, Port Pirie, Whyalla, Renmark, Mt Gambier, Tanunda and Golden Grove.