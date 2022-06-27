New Festival Calls For Emerging Composers and Musicians

A new music festival, entitled ReClassified, is heading onto Adelaide's event calendar this Spring. The ReClassified Festival will be held over three Sundays in November 2022.

ReClassified is currently calling for emerging South Australian composers to produce an original composition for the Festival, which will be an avenue to engage both professional and emerging artists to collaborate on and perform those new works.

Recitals Australia President Mark de Raad said, "ReClassified is about reflecting and celebrating the living, breathing, classical music makers in our city. It demonstrates that they are relevant, skilled, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable about their craft, and eager to share their creations with the wider community and the world".

Applications are invited from emerging composers to be involved in the project. Apply at Recitals Australia https://recitalsaustralia.org.au/reclassified Applications close Friday 22 July 2022 at 5pm SA time.

ReClassified seeks to offer vital educational opportunities for emerging composers through Recitals Australia's (RA's) Emerging Artist's Program. Here, emerging composers will apply for the opportunity to write chamber works and to have these pieces workshopped under the guidance of Dr. Anne Cawrse and other local established mentor composers. Successful composers will then have their final works publicly performed by experienced musicians and recorded as part of the ReClassified Festival. Anne says, "this is a great way to experience and build working relationships with both established musicians and composers".

The composers will write works for trios of professional musicians including: Dean Newcomb - clarinet, Mitch Berick - clarinet/bass clarinet, Joshua Oates - oboe, Martin Alexander - viola, Tom Marlin - cello, Josh van Konkelenberg - organ, Cheryl Pickering - mezzo soprano, Melanie Walters - flute, Helen Ayres - violin.

ReClassified's mentor composers include: Anne Cawrse, David John Lang, Rachel Bruerville and Martin Cheney.

ReClassified's workshops will take place in the North Adelaide Baptist Church Hall. The November Festival performances will be held in The North Adelaide Baptist Church and Hall, Stangate House, Aldgate and Z-Ward, Glenside.

ReClassified has received a grant from the government of South Australia through Arts South Australia, enabling the project to further its reach and ensure artists and composers are compensated for their valuable time.

Anne Cawrse is an award-winning composer of orchestral, chamber, solo and choral works. Her music is described as 'beguilingly beautiful' and 'profoundly telling', and she has been commissioned by many of Australia's leading orchestras, ensembles, and soloists, including the Adelaide and Melbourne Symphony Orchestras, the Australian String Quartet, and Adelaide Chamber Singers. www.annecawrse.com