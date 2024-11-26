New Director Appointed to Lead Art Gallery of South Australia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jason Smith has been announced as the new director of the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA). Mr Smith brings to Adelaide more than 25 years’ experience in visual arts curation and leadership, and a genuine passion for collections, exhibitions and programming.

Currently the Director of Geelong Gallery, Smith was formally Curatorial Manager of Australian Art at Queensland Art Gallery/Gallery of Modern Art.

He was also the Director and CEO of Heide Museum of Modern Art from 2008 to 2014, the Director of Monash Gallery of Art from 2007 to 2008 and held the position of Curator Contemporary Art at the National Gallery of Victoria from 1997 to 2007.

His appointment comes at an exciting time for AGSA, following recent record-breaking exhibitions, an internationally regarded collection of historic, Australian and contemporary art and a focus on major artistic programs that celebrate living artists – Tarnanthi, Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art and the Ramsay Art Prize.

Jason Smith will relocate to Adelaide and begin in his role as AGSA Director in February 2025.

