National Photographic Portrait Prize Exhibition Opens in Adelaide This Month

The David Roche Foundation has announced that an exhibition of the National Portrait Gallery's National Photographic Portrait Prize for 2022 will be on display in the TDRF Gallery from 28 January to 1 April 2023.

The exhibition features the works of 50 (2022) finalists selected from more than 2,400 entries. Now in its 15th year, the annual exhibition draws from entries submitted by amateur and professional photographers from across Australia.

Sandra Bruce, Director of Collection and Exhibitions at the National Portrait Gallery said the NPPP never fails to deliver a range of emotions. 'Australia is a country with myriad faces, and as we continue to live in disruptive times, the National Photographic Portrait Prize offers a sweeping view across the nation's experience, one that reminds us that our lives continue on regardless of wider circumstances.'

Robert Reason, Museum Director said 'TDRF is delighted to be exhibiting contemporary photography in Adelaide and to have supported the National Photographic Portrait Prize People's Choice Award for both 2021 and 2022. David Roche acquired many historical portrait paintings for his collection and, I believe, would have been fascinated to see the strength and breadth of Australian photographic portraiture today.'

During the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2022 exhibition in Adelaide visitors will have the opportunity to hear from Sandra Bruce, one of the judges of the prize, and exhibiting artist Luther Cora from Queensland as well as further events which can be found at www.rochefoundation.com.au.

The Winner, Highly Commended, Art Handlers' and People's Choice awards for the Prize were announced in Canberra prior to the exhibition tour.

Wayne Quilliam's portrait Silent Strength 2021 (pictured above), depicting Aurukun man Eric Yunkaporta in ceremonial head-wear, won the 2022 National Photographic Portrait Prize. Quilliam won $50,000 in prizes: $30,000 cash from the National Portrait Gallery and $20,000 worth of Canon equipment thanks to Imaging Partner Canon Australia.

Adam Ferguson won the Highly Commended prize and received a Colour Edge CG2730 Monitor courtesy of EIZO.

The Art Handlers' award recipient was Adam Haddrick, who received $2,000 cash from IAS Fine Art Logistics and Luther Cora won the $5,000 People's Choice Award supported by The David Roche Foundation.

This exhibition is supported but the National Collecting Institutions Touring and Outreach Program, an Australian Government program aiming to improve access to the national collections for all Australians.