NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS Comes to Adelaide Rep

The Rep will present Nana’s Naughty Knickers, a side-splitting comedy set in a New York City rent-controlled apartment; the play follows the escapades of Sylvia, a kindly grandmother with a top-secret hobby.

Synopsis: Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates. What Bridget a future law student thought would be a unique opportunity to spend the summer with her favourite Nana quickly turns into an unforgettable experience. Her sweet Grandma is running an illegal lingerie boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area!

Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement?

Will her Nana get arrested—or worse—evicted?

Audiences can expect a hearty, laugh-out-loud-great time.

“I saw a production of this play over 10 years ago and promptly fell in love with it!”, explains director Barry Hill. “It explores the notion that senior citizens can still enjoy behaving as if they are young adults and enjoy life! It is a joyful celebration of family relationships, friendship, and, of course, racy underwear for the discerning older adult with just a touch of kink!”

Come to Nana’s Naughty Knickers and see if her underwear can “fire men up for a price that won’t burn a hole in your wallet!”

Cast: Penni Hamilton-Smith (as Sylvia), Chris Galipo (as Vera), Kayla Cranfield (as Bridget), Clinton Nitschke (as Tom), Frank Cwietniak (as Mr Schmidt), Monique Millar (as Heather Van Pree), Therese Hornby (as Clair), Marcus Catt (as the UPS man and voice)

