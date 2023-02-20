Mary Trump To Tour Australia In June; Tickets On Sale This Week

Lateral Events today announced that American psychologist and author Mary L. Trump, niece of former US president Donald Trump, will tour Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in June this year.

In MARY TRUMP: LIVE ON STAGE, hosted by Ray Martin, Trump will delve into her life at the centre of world events. Tickets are on pre-sale from today, and on sale to the general public on Friday 24 February.

Mary Trump was critical of her uncle, former President Donald Trump, and the Trump family, in her book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, that sold almost a million copies in a single day.

A trained clinical psychologist and Donald's only niece, Trump shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who continues to threaten the world's health, economic security, and social fabric and explains how the American Civil War, slavery, the Founding Fathers, and early American history shaped America to enable Trump today.



American politics continues to baffle the world. This show will shed a light on how the most powerful nation in the world works, how the MAGA movement came into being, what is happing now, and what we can expect in the future.

Mary Trump spent much of her childhood in her grandparents' large, imposing house in the heart of Queens, New York, where Donald and his four siblings grew up. She describes a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse. She explains how specific events and general family patterns created the damaged man who occupied the Oval Office, including the strange and harmful relationship between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr. and Donald.



A firsthand witness to countless holiday meals and interactions, Mary brings an incisive wit and unexpected humour to sometimes grim, often confounding family events. She recounts in unsparing detail everything from her uncle Donald's place in the family spotlight and Ivana's penchant for regifting to her grandmother's frequent injuries and illnesses and the appalling way Donald, Fred Trump's favourite son, dismissed and derided him when he began to succumb to Alzheimer's.



Numerous pundits, armchair psychologists, and journalists have sought to parse Donald J. Trump's lethal flaws. Mary Trump has the education, insight, and intimate familiarity needed to reveal what makes Donald, and the rest of her clan, tick. She alone can recount this fascinating, unnerving saga, not just because of her insider's perspective but also because she is the only Trump willing to tell the truth about one of the world's most powerful and dysfunctional families.

Mary L. Trump holds a PhD from the Derner Institute of Advanced Psychological Studies and taught graduate courses in trauma, psychopathology, and developmental psychology.

MARY TRUMP: LIVE ON STAGE - TOUR DETAILS

Saturday 17 June 2023 Great Hall, BCEC, Brisbane

Tuesday 20 June 2023 Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Thursday 22 June 2023 State Theatre, Sydney

