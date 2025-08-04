Major Theatre Upgrades Underway At Adelaide Festival Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould has hit the ground running as a bold new chapter for the iconic venue begins. With Adelaide Festival Centre temporarily closed for extensive upgrades, a full program of festivals and events will continue at Her Majesty's Theatre throughout the entire upgrade period. Festival Theatre, Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre are scheduled to reopen in early 2026.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould: “These exciting upgrades represent a significant investment in the future of arts and culture in South Australia. We look forward to welcoming our audiences back to Adelaide Festival Centre in early 2026 with some surprises, too. In the meantime, Her Majesty's Theatre will continue to present world-class events and festivals for the people of South Australia.”

At Her Majesty's Theatre, audiences can look forward to Agatha Christie's breathtaking masterpiece, And Then There Were None, the 40th Australian Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-breaking musical CATS, State Opera South Australia's brand new production of Charles Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, and following sold out international seasons Here You Come Again, the joyous new musical featuring Dolly Parton's biggest hits.

Adelaide Guitar Festival kicks off next month, featuring the world's greatest guitar players representing the very best in classical, blues, rock, country and more, with John Butler opening the festival at Her Majesty's Theatre on Wednesday 10 September, an unmissable celebration of storytelling through song from Troy Cassar-Daley and Nancy Bates, and, in a festival exclusive, Lau Noah's Australian debut in a remarkable double bill with Australia's beloved Lior.

Australia's leading contemporary arts festival engaging with Asia, OzAsia Festival, is back with its longest program yet – spanning four weekends this spring. Audiences can expect transformative performances, delicious food and engaging conversations from this year's program which includes GRAMMY award-winning pianist Hiromi, pioneering artist William Yang, and the world premiere of Australian Dance Theatre's new work Two Blood – a collaboration with visionary artists S. Shakthidharan, Daniel Riley and Jasmin Sheppard.

As part of the upgrades, engraved seat plaques from the Festival Theatre will be carefully reinstalled onto the new seating. For the first time, seat plaques are also available for purchase in the Dunstan Playhouse offering a unique way to honour a loved one or to commemorate a special occasion, while leaving a lasting mark on Australian theatre history. Adelaide Festival Centre will reopen in early 2026 – more announcements to come!