LIGHTS UP ON THE ARTS Returns June 19

Joshua Robson Productions and host/director James Cutler will return to shining that light on the Australian musical theatre industry and support artists in their next production, LIGHTS UP ON THE ARTS not done yet. This will be broadcast again via Facebook on Friday 19 June from 7pm.

During the show, we will cross live to the homes of Australia's finest theatrical talent. However, this time audiences can also look forward to high definition lighting, set and broadcasting from a studio in Melbourne generously supplied by PRG Australia, which, like the rest of our industry, is eager to create theatre again. In addition, JPJ Audio has also joined the team to ensure that not only are audiences seeing professional theatre, but hearing it too.

The stellar musical theatre talent on display in LIGHTS UP ON THE ARTS not done yet includes Natalie Abbott (Muriel's Wedding), Rohan Browne (Singin' in the Rain), Zane Blumeris (School of Rock), Ella Burns (Six), Barry Conrad (Beautiful), Kala Gare (Six), Simon Gleeson (Les Misérables), Joel Granger (The Book of Mormon), Jayme Lee Hanekom (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Caroline O'Connor (Chicago), Rob Mills (Wicked), Matilda Moran (The Secret Garden), Nat O'Donnell (Mamma Mia!), Tom Sharah (Shrek), Mat Verevis (Beautiful) and Christie Whelan Browne (Muriel's Wedding). On top of this wonderful cast, the Jack Earle Trio will be accompanying artists live and we will be treated to a special performance from comedy group Impromptunes (Melbourne International Comedy Festival).

Producer Josh Robson said, "We shed a small light on our industry during 'home delivery', but we're not done yet. We are an industry that thrives in tough times; we are resilient, we are defiant and we will endeavour to continue to provide you with professional productions direct to your lounge room because we have stories and songs to share with you. We are so lucky to have such a collaborative and supportive industry, all donating time and resources to reimagining the present-day theatrical experience."

Join another showcase of Australia's leading musical theatre talent from their homes when LIGHTS UP ON THE ARTS not done yet is held on Friday 19 June from 7pm on Facebook live. For more details on the evening head to facebook.com/joshuarobsonproductions.

Tickets can be bought at gofundme.com/LUOTA2 - pay what you can afford

Streaming at: facebook.com/joshuarobsonproductions

