Jacob Collier Adds Additional Adelaide Cabaret Festival Show

Due to overwhelming demand, Adelaide Cabaret Festival has announced a second solo performance by multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier at Her Majesty’s Theatre on Sunday 8 June. This Australian exclusive is not to be missed - tickets on sale Thursday 23 January.

Heralded by critics and musicians alike as one of the most gifted and trail-blazing artists of modern times, Jacob Collier will kick off the 25th Adelaide Cabaret Festival in an Australian exclusive filled with improvisation, audience participation and never-before-heard arrangements.

Renowned for his joyous and genre-bending music which seamlessly blends elements of jazz, pop, R&B, and classical music, Collier has collaborated with musicians, orchestras and choirs from all over the world, including SZA, John Mayer, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Chris Martin, and Ty Dolla $ign. His 5-album discography has led to six GRAMMY wins, making Collier the first British artist to win a Grammy for each of his first 4 albums.

Jacob Collier’s latest album, Djesse Vol. 4 (Hajanga/Interscope/Decca) has been nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s GRAMMY Awards, as well as nominations for Best Global Music Performance and Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella.

In 2024, Collier completed his biggest North American tour ever, selling out Radio City Music Hall amongst other top venues. He recently performed at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and at the Kennedy Centre with the National Symphony Orchestra. Collier has recorded two NPR Tiny Desks, spoken at the TED conference, and performed on TV shows including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and more. He has also recently launched signature guitars with Strandberg and Taylor.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director Virginia Gay: “I am so proud of the way Adelaide Cabaret Festival punches well above its weight when it comes to world class performances, and we are thrilled to be the only place in Australia where you can see the brilliant Jacob Collier in 2025. In fact, he's so brilliant, you can see him twice! (Lord knows, I probably will...) What a way to crack open Adelaide Cabaret Festival’s 25th birthday celebrations with style!”

Produced and presented by Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide Cabaret Festival has grown from modest beginnings to become one of Australia’s major winter festivals and the largest cabaret festival in the world. The full Adelaide Cabaret Festival program will be announced in March.

