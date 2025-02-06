I WANNA BE MARK WAHLBERG Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Melody Rachel will present I Wanna Be Mark Wahlberg at Adelaide Fringe Festival 2025. The solo work explores every possible avenue to get to the bottom of her relationship with masculinity. Or is it femininity? Both? Neither?

Part of Adelaide Fringe Festival 2025, playing in the Studio at Goodwood Theatre and Studios from 05 - 09 March, she invites you to watch on as she absolutely-completely-unequivocally-without-a-shadow-of-a-doubt figures it out.

Part theatre, part dance, part spaghetti - I Wanna Be Mark Wahlberg is an intimate theatrical encounter that examines the complexities of gender and identity. It looks to pull, stretch, and explore what it means to be a person in the world who grew up understanding it through one lens, and how that can shift. And shift again. And again. And again. And then revert. And divert. And shift once more. It’s shifting as we speak. Most likely, it will still be shifting when you come to the show.

Melody is a person.



Some days she feels like a lion.

By this, she means that she feels brave and bold.



Some days she feels like a wet blanket.

By this, she means that she feels uninspired and miserable.



Some days she wants to be Mark Wahlberg.

By this, she means...what does she mean?

What do you think she means?

Melody Rachel grew up in a conservative household where her gender could only be one of two things. It shaped the way she interprets people, herself and the world, but she’s come to realise it’s only a partial picture. Now that she’s a grown-up, she gets to overthink all of it. Thankfully, she discovered performance art. Her foray into the world of performance art began in Sydney, Australia under the watchful eye of her friend and first mentor, Deborah Pollard (the dramaturg for her last show - I Know What I’m Doing). Melody has worked to shape this ever-shifting piece. So while it may seem I Wanna Be Mark Wahlberg is all abs and tight boxers - it actually looks more like deconstructing performative gender expectations and redefining norms.

