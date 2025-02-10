Hannah Maxwell's Eurovision Masterpiece Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An epic tale of care, crisis and the Eurovision Song Contest is at the heart of the compelling new show Nan, Me & Barbara Pravi by acclaimed UK writer and performer Hannah Maxwell. This is just one of two hit shows Maxwell will be bringing to Adelaide Fringe 2025.

Hannah Maxwell is a gifted writer, performer and storyteller whose autobiographical style offers a unique blend of influences from theatre, performance art, stand up, spoken word and musicals. She will also be returning with her original one-woman show I, AmDram during the 2025 Adelaide Fringe season.

Direct from a sell-out UK tour, Nan, Me & Barbara Pravi which has been dubbed 'a true masterclass in storytelling' (TimeOut) will be performed from 21 February - 19 March 2025 at Adelaide College of the Arts, THE STABLES.

In 2021, Hannah Maxwell moved back to the Home Counties to care for her terminally ill grandfather. But this show isn't about that. It's about France's Eurovision star Barbara Pravi, who's just lovely.

In between cooking, cleaning and Countdown, Maxwell escapes into an intensifying fantasy of ballroom dances, heartfelt ballads, Parisian cafés, fluent French and definitely-not-creepy plots to engineer a meet cute with a random foreign celebrity. It's La La Land meets Mission Impossible meets Hannah's nan.

Combining spoken-word, video and chanson francaise, Nan, Me & Barbara Pravi sits you down at the kitchen table to talk through grief and care, addiction and recovery, and hope and coping in unprecedented times.

The Adelaide Fringe season of Nan, Me & Barbara Pravi is the result of a 2025 Adelaide Fringe Grant which is an exciting prospect for Maxwell.

"It gives me great joy to say that Nan, Me & Barbara Pravi is headed to Adelaide thanks to support from Adelaide Fringe and under the wonderful wing of Joanne Hartstone".

"My message to Adelaide is, feel 'glad to be alive' after coming to my show, or your money back".

Nan, Me & Barbara Pravi is presented by Joanne Hartstone Presents in association with Plotnek Productions.

