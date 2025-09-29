HARVEY Comes To Holden Street Theatres This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Australian theatre royalty, media identity, and author Peter Goers will bring Mary Chase’s HARVEY to life this November in association with Holden Street Theatres.

Directed by Rosie Aust, the production will run at Holden Street Theatres, The Studio from November 4–22, 2025, marking the play’s first return to the South Australian stage in more than two decades.

Goers stars as Elwood P. Dowd, a man whose Best Friend is a six-foot-tall invisible white rabbit. Widely regarded as one of the funniest and most delightful plays ever written, HARVEY is celebrated for its whimsical charm and timeless comedy. The play was famously adapted into the Oscar-winning film starring James Stewart.

“This work and role have been close to my heart for a long time,” said Goers. “I love Elwood, and thanks to Holden Street Theatres and Rosie Aust, here it is. Elwood is a much kinder, gentler, and more considerate man than me—but that’s why I am playing him. Acting is taking a break from yourself.”

The cast also features Dora Stamos, Rebecca Kemp, Julia Whittle, and Robert Cusenza. HARVEY will serve as the grand finale of Goers’ three-year tenure as Director in Residence at Holden Street Theatres.

Martha Lott, Artistic Director of Holden Street Theatres, said: “As Peter Goers concludes his role as Director in Residence, we thank him for his generosity, talent, and insight. We are thrilled for Peter and the cast for the upcoming production of HARVEY—we can’t wait to see him back on stage.”

HARVEY is presented by Peter Goers in association with Holden Street Theatres by arrangement with ORiGiN Theatrical on behalf of Dramatists Play Service, Inc and Broadway Licensing Global.