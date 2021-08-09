GRAVITY & OTHER MYTHS Will Bring THE PULSE to Darwin Festival This Month

Award winning contemporary circus and physical theatre phenomenon Gravity & Other Myths will return with their show The Pulse at Darwin Festival from 17-19 August.

Selling out in record time at the 2021 Adelaide Festival in March, The Pulse will again bring together sixty performers - thirty acrobats moving in a close-knit, full-pelt spectacle of human geometry, with thirty singers from Aurora (Young Adelaide Voices) joining them onstage. The Pulse is an exhilarating, mesmerising and wholly Australian work that comes together on a grand scale to satisfy our primal hunger for community and physical touch.

Gravity & Other Myths Creative Lead Darcy Grant explains how The Pulse became something much more than another project for artists. "Like every other touring arts company, we suffered the complete collapse of our performance schedule when the arrival of the pandemic caused all travel to halt early in 2020. In the months that followed though we came together to conceive a work that aims to show how we as people, communities or clusters of particles, respond to the subtle or significant changes that are continually happening around us. Here we are again with a vast majority of the country in lockdown, so we feel incredibly grateful to be heading to Darwin."

The Helpmann award-winning creative team responsible for its previous show Out of Chaos, includes director Darcy Grant, lighting designer Geoff Cobham and composer Ekrem Eli Phoenix. The creative team reunited in 2020 to extend and amplify the signature spirit of this unique company: visceral, poetic, heart-stopping feats that leave the audience gasping, sighing with relief and cheering on their feet.

Darcy Grant continued: "The Pulse is like the perfect antidote to this past year. Prior to the Adelaide Festival in March, much of our entertainment was consumed on tiny screens and in parts of Australia over the past month, this is still the case. The Pulse restores the big, three-dimensional picture, and attacks all the senses. It's raw, it's real, it sings, it sweats - it pulsates and we're looking forward to doing it all again in Darwin."

Performances will run 17-20 August 2021. Ticket Bookings: Here