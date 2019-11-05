FAULTY TOWERS Returns For 13th Adelaide Fringe

Interactive Theatre International presents...Faulty Towers The Dining Experience.

This show returns for its biggest Adelaide Fringe yet. It's the world's longest running and most successful tribute to the BBC series and it's back at Stamford Plaza Hotel for 2020; tickets and gift vouchers are on sale now.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience invites audiences to climb inside their favourite TV show and experience it from the inside out. Sybil rules, Basil's been duped and Manuel is on the loose - and they're all crazier than ever, serving 3-course meals and two hours of laughs in the 5-star, fully immersive and highly interactive show where anything can happen... and usually does! With over 70% improvised, it's a show that spells chaos, comedy and action at every turn.

This show is an 'outrageously funny' immersive experience (5* BroadwayBaby, Edinburgh Fringe). It uses a supreme blend of top-flight improvisation and a completely original theatrical script to create a night - or lunchtime! - that's perfect for absolutely anyone ready to laugh.

Brisbane born in April 1997, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is now an international institution, performed around the world continuously by 12 teams of actors. It won its first international break in 2008, when it was spotted by a Dutch promoter at Adelaide Fringe Honeypot; it has since appeared in 40 countries.

The 2020 Adelaide Fringe line-up features 5-star review winners from previous Fringes; it includes a world-wide Basil favourite, Rob Langston, as well as two renowned Australian performers: Anthony Sottile (Manuel) and Rebecca Fortuna (Sybil).

Experience The Experience at ADELAIDE FRINGE 2020

Venue: Stamford Plaza Adelaide, 150 North Terrace, Adelaide 5000

Dates: 21 February-15 March 2020 (daily ex Wednesdays)

Times:

- dinner performances Thursday-Tuesday at 7:00pm. Doors at 6:30pm.

- lunch performances Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm. Doors at 12:30pm.

Tickets - all tickets include 3-course meal and 2-hour interactive show:

- Friday & Saturday dinner: $110.00 pp

- Tuesday & Sunday dinner: $95.00 pp

- Monday & Tuesday dinner: $85.00 pp

- Saturday & Sunday lunch: $85.00 pp.

Bookings and info: https://adelaidefringe.com.au

NOTES

- Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth. Their TV scripts are not used in Faulty Towers The Original Dining Experience. Faulty Towers The Dining Experiences uses its own original scripts and format.

- The show was first spotted by an international audience at Adelaide Fringe 2008. It went to Edinburgh Fringe that same year and has been touring internationally ever since, growing its company exponentially. It now also spots acts at Honeypot to take to its own hub in Edinburgh, Imagination Workshop.





