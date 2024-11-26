DATE NIGHT Comes to the 2025 Adelaide Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a huge touring schedule in 2024 with sold out shows and rave reviews, Chris Martin and Taylor Edwards are bringing their sketch comedy show Date Night to the 2025 Adelaide Fringe. Performances will run 11-15 March.

The Brisbane based comedians and real-life couple have been touring their Date Night brand of sketch comedy since 2023, gracing the big stages of the 2024 Gold Coast Laughs and Brisbane Comedy Festivals.

What started as a fun way for the comedians to spend quality time together, has become a full-blown affair with a companion podcast and vigourous performing schedule. “Every show is a date night for us,” says performer Chris Martin, “the audience comes along for the ride”.

Loose, silly, fast-paced and a tonne of fun, the show takes on themes of relationships and dating through hilarious situations and outrageous characters. Date Night is very popluar amongst couples and groups of friends looking for a night out.

Biography

Chris Martin and Taylor Edwards are Brisbane based improvisers, sketch and stand-up comedians. They co-founded Big Fork Theatre, Brisbane’s dedicated home of improv & sketch comedy. Together, they have performed and produced countless comedy shows across Australia, New Zealand and New York. They are two of Brisbane’s best sketch comedy writers and performers and Brisbane’s best comedy duo.

