Chamber Music Adelaide's On The Terrace Returns Next Month

Bring the friends and family and set off on an extraordinary musical adventure with On The Terrace. Chamber Music Adelaide invites you to enjoy this inspiring chamber music festival on Sunday, 3 November from 11am – 4pm. On The Terrace is a free event for all and offers a rich celebration of music and artistry perfect for all ages.

Some of Adelaide’s most iconic galleries, museums, and creative spaces along North Terrace will host over 40 intimate pop-up concerts. Experience a diverse lineup of performances by some of the city’s most gifted musicians, each offering a distinctive blend of music and storytelling. These concerts provide a rare opportunity to enjoy live music in an up-close, personal setting, for a truly memorable afternoon.

This year’s program includes:

The Stringybark Quartet at South Australian Museum

Renowned for their eclectic musical repertoire, ranging from classical and folk to pop and contemporary works, this year they will debut the world premiere of 'Barossa Girl', a new composition by Becky Llewellyn.

Windsong Quintet and guests at South Australian Museum

Windsong Quintet are joined by baritone Emlyn O’Regan and percussionist Andrew Wiering to perform the world premiere of Jodie O’Regan’s 'Elegy For A Grieving Ocean'.

Soundstream at Art Gallery of South Australia

Mark Cauvin (NSW) and Gabriella Smart (SA) are both influential figures in the Australian avant-garde music community. Here, they collaborate to deliver a compelling, condensed commentary on the concept of 'Breath' in its most literal, tangible, and raw form.

Various People - Cheryl Pickering (mezzo-soprano), Helen Ayers (violin), Hilary Kleinig (cello) at Art Gallery of South Australia

In May this year, Chamber Music Adelaide commissioned Anne Cawrse to write a new song cycle as part of the Perspectives program. The result was 'She Who Knows Strange Songs', a wonderful exploration of the words of four female poets chosen for their honest and non-stereotypical perspectives on who a woman might be.

Kegelstatt Ensemble - Anna Zweck (flute), Anna Webb (viola), Harley Gray (double bass) at Art Gallery of South Australia

Inspired by the ‘Rethinking Australian Art’ exhibition in AGSA which explores changes in Australian art after the Second World War, Kegelstatt Ensemble will perform Erwin Schulhoff’s Concertino for flute, viola and double bass, composed in the time of adjustment following WW1.

Zemzemeh - Maryam Rahmani (santur), Caoimhe Collins (cello), Alexander Flood (percussion) at State Library of SA, Mortlock Chamber.

Zemzemeh, a Persian word meaning “to whisper”, is the Adelaide base trio, weaving together traditional music from Persia with contemporary influences and creative improvisation.

Presented in partnership with Nexus Arts

Lawrence Mooka-Neliman at Migration Museum

Hailing from Townsville, North Queensland, Lawrence Mooka-Neliman is a proud Torres Strait Islander whose music resonates with the rich cultural heritage of his roots. Presented in partnership with CASM.

Silk Strings Ensemble at State Library of South Australia.

The Silk Strings Ensemble's program is composed of three parts. The first part, ‘Culture and Imagery’, features pieces ‘An Alley in the Old Part of Town’ and ‘Frolicsome’. In the second part, the audience will experience ‘Horse Racing’ and the final part features ‘Three Folk Songs from Yangzhou’. Presented in partnership with Nexus Arts

Adelaide Baroque Duo - String Duo Heidi von Bernewitz (viola) and Rob Nairn (double bass) at State Library of South Australia

Performing Style Galant - a European travelogue of music circa 1770 with music by Corelli, Sperger, Borghi and Kleinknecht.

Poco Tutti at Migration Museum

Poco Tutti is Tutti Arts' smaller choir of talented disabled and non-disabled singers. Poco Tutti is a choir that goes to the heart of our humanity, our sense of community and our souls.

Nathan May and Julian Ferraretto at Art Gallery of South Australia

In May 2024, Chamber Music Adelaide commissioned a new work which was a collaboration between Arabana, Yawuru and Marridjabin songwriter Nathan May, Julian Ferraretto, a renowned improvising violinist. 2025 will see Nathan and Julian developing more compositions together and this year’s On The Terrace is an opportunity to hear them explore Nathan’s songs in a new way.

Musical Masterpieces at Art Gallery of South Australia

Presented as part of the Art Gallery of SA’s Start at the Gallery program for families, children are invited to a creative workshop with composer/violinist Julian Ferraretto as they develop new musical works in response to art. Find out more about Start at the Gallery here

Recitals Australia: Emerging Artists Showcase at State Library of South Australia and South Australian Museum

The emerging artists showcase features musicians selected in partnership with Recitals Australia – exceptional artists at the beginning of their careers. Including performances by Bridget McCullough (solo viola), Angus McBride (bassoon) with Simón Pazos Quintana (piano), Jenny Su (piano), Lucy Macourt (violin) with James Rawley, (lute). Presented in partnership with Recitals Australia

