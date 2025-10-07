Cast Set For THE HAUNTING OF SPOOK MANSION (BY GHOSTS) at Chapel Off Chapel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producer and writer Michael Ward has announced the cast members for his highly anticipated world premiere season of THE HAUNTING OF SPOOK MANSION (BY GHOSTS) at Chapel off Chapel this November.

Peter Houghton (acclaimed writer, director, actor) is Adrian Chambers, Emily Taheny (core cast member of Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell) is Beth Jackson and Ben Russell (international renowned comedian) is Flugel.

Paranormal investigator Adrian Chambers' career is all but over, his bank balance running on empty. But a chance meeting with a mysterious stranger presents him with an offer too lucrative to pass up: $500,000 to spend a night in a haunted house.

To a sneering sceptic like Chambers, it should be money for jam. But what happens when someone who has spent half a lifetime disproving the existence of the supernatural ... comes face-to-face with the ghosts of his past?

This world premiere season of THE HAUNTING OF SPOOK MANSION (BY GHOSTS)is written and produced by Michael Ward (Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell and Bond-A-Rama: Every James Bond Film Live On Stage) with direction by Russell Fletcher (Spontaneous Broadway), set & costume design by Sarah Tulloch, lighting design by Jason Bovaird (Here You Come Again) with sound design by Steven Gates.

Ward says, “As a kid I devoured horror comics, ghost stories and horror films. My comedy taste, meanwhile, has always been influenced by the silliness of ZAZ (Jim Abrahams and the Zucker brothers), the guys who made films such as Flying High and Top Secret. Horror and comedy have a lot in common, so it felt only natural to bring them together on stage.

As a horror and comedy fan, I'd love to see more shows like Spook. While stand-up comedy and musicals are ubiquitous, original comedy plays - especially genre-based seem quite rare. Australian horror is booming at the cinema – why not in the theatre as well?”

Director Russell Fletcher remarked: “I'm terrified by the prospect that after a long friendship with Michael - and the outrageous amount of fun we had producing the hilarious BONDARAMA - that we will mangle his brilliant wordplay. Will my coming out of “retirement” be the worst decision I ever made? That is a psychological thriller in itself. But the idea of NOT directing this genre bender haunts me more. And what a fabulous crew and cast we have! How could I refuse? I hope you enjoy SPOOK, and are as terrified as I am.”