Cast Announced For Australian Tour of ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM

An outstanding Australian cast has been announced for the highly-anticipated 2023 national tour of the powerful rock drama Rolling Thunder Vietnam. The hand-picked ensemble comprises Brittanie Shipway, Tom Oliver, Christian Charisiou, Jerrod Smith, Imogen Moore and Sam Richardson.

Described by producer Rebecca Blake as "a stellar cast of emerging young stars and exciting theatrical talents", the performers will feature alongside some of Australia's most renowned rock musicians in the biggest tour of the acclaimed production to date.

From the time of its 2014 world premiere at QPAC in Brisbane, Rolling Thunder Vietnam has introduced a number of new talents to audiences throughout Australia. "The show is an original Australian work and I'm thrilled that we once again have such an exceptional cast," Rebecca Blake said. "Some names are already familiar, others are newcomers, and I can't wait for our audiences to see them light up the stage in this uplifting and moving rock drama."

Original cast member Tom Oliver (Velvet, The Marcia Hines Band, Wynnum Fringe director) reprises the role of the country soldier Johnny - a lively and endearing character he has made his own since the production's first triumphant tour. He will be joined by rising young stars Brittanie Shipway (A Letter for Molly, The Sapphires, Big Fish) and Jerrod Smith (Heathers the Musical), both of whom are currently appearing in Laura Murphy's exhilarating new Australian musical The Lovers for Bell Shakespeare at the Sydney Opera House. In Rolling Thunder Vietnam, Brittanie will play Johnny's girlfriend Sarah, a loyal and loving country girl who becomes an anti-war protestor, while Jerrod portrays the duty-bound American marine Thomas.

With a number of theatrical successes to his credit, including Cry Baby at Hayes Theatre Co and, more recently, the breakout role of Robbie Hart in the hit touring production of The Wedding Singer, Christian Charisiou plays the conscripted Australian soldier Andy in Rolling Thunder Vietnam. His big musical numbers include Bob Dylan's blistering All Along the Watchtower and Marvin Gaye's aching What's Going On - both ranked by Rolling Stone magazine as among the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Rounding out the cast are Imogen Moore (Frozen the Musical, The Rocky Horror Show, Muriel's Wedding) and Sam Richardson (Frozen the Musical, Next to Normal), who perform pivotal supporting roles in the unique theatrical experience combining classic rock songs of the '60s and '70s, a passionate love story of courage, longing and resilience, and stunning video footage, set amid the tumultuous Vietnam War.

The 2023 national tour opens in mid-April and plays Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Maryborough, Caloundra, Wollongong, Western Sydney, Newcastle, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Bendigo, Frankston and Melbourne.

Rolling Thunder Vietnam features epic and lyrical songs by Steppenwolf, The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Curtis Mayfield, Gladys Knight, Billy Thorpe, Edwin Starr and Paul Simon. They include Magic Carpet Ride, Fortunate Son, The Letter, Black Magic Woman, Help Me Make it Through the Night, War, People Get Ready, Killing Me Softly With His Song and Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Dr Brendan Nelson, the former Director of the Australian War Memorial, is Patron of the 2023 national tour, which is proudly supporting Soldier On, a not-for-profit organisation that provides integrated and holistic support services to Australia's Defence personnel, contemporary veterans and their families.

Writer: Bryce Hallett Director: David Berthold Music Arrangement: Chong Lim AM

www.rollingthundervietnam.com

Tour Dates:

GOLD COAST

The Star Theatre

Saturday 15 April - 2pm & 7.30pm

TOOWOOMBA

Empire Theatre

Tuesday 18 April - 7.30pm

BRISBANE

Concert Hall, QPAC

Friday 21 April - 8.00pm

Saturday 22 April - 2pm & 8.00pm

MARYBOROUGH

Brolga Theatre

Wednesday 26 April - 7.30pm

CALOUNDRA

Events Centre

Saturday 29 April - 2pm & 7.30pm

WOLLONGONG

Wollongong Entertainment Centre

Thursday 4 May - 7.30pm

WESTERN SYDNEY

Sydney Coliseum Theatre

Saturday 6 May - 2pm & 7.30pm

NEWCASTLE

Civic Theatre

Friday 12 May - 7.30pm

Saturday 13 May - 2pm & 7.30pm

PERTH

Perth Concert Hall

Friday 19 May - 7.30pm

Saturday 20 May - 2pm & 7.30pm

ADELAIDE

Her Majesty's Theatre

Friday 26 May - 7.30pm

Saturday 27 May - 2pm & 7.30pm

SYDNEY

State Theatre

Friday 2 June - 7.30pm

Saturday 3 June - 2pm & 7.30pm

BENDIGO

UlumbarraTheatre

Tuesday 6 June - 7.30pm

FRANKSTON

Frankston Arts Centre

Thursday 8 June - 7.30pm

MELBOURNE

Palais Theatre

Saturday 10 June - 7.30pm