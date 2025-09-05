CIRQUE ALICE Will Make Adelaide Premiere in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following sell-out seasons in Brisbane and Singapore, Adelaide Festival Centre has announced the Adelaide premiere season of Cirque Alice, an epic new show from the creators of the global smash hit The Illusionists that will transform Her Majesty's Theatre into a Wonderland from 8 – 18 January 2026.

This acclaimed, unique circus show celebrates one of the most recognisable fantasy worlds of all time, with Alice's Adventures in Wonderland a 'curiouser and curiouser' source of inspiration for a captivating two-hour show for all ages.

The brand-new show entices audiences down the rabbit hole, with an awe-inspiring set and on-stage cabaret seating putting guests at the heart of the action as performers soar above the stage of Her Majesty's Theatre.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould: “We are excited to bring this acclaimed production to Her Majesty's Theatre. A celebration of storytelling, music, and joy, we look forward to sharing its magic with South Australians of all ages.”

Minister for Arts the Hon. Andrea Michaels MP: “Excitement is building for another spectacular performance at Her Majesty's Theatre this January, as we get ready to welcome the Adelaide premiere of Cirque Alice. Blending circus and theatre in a truly unique way, this is one summer show South Australians won't want to miss.”

Created by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, Cirque Alice reimagines Lewis Carroll's classic adventure bringing to life everyone's favourite characters with extraordinary acts from some of the greatest performers around the globe.

Creative Producer Simon Painter: “We are incredibly excited to bring Cirque Alice to Her Majesty's Theatre for its Adelaide premiere. The tales of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland provide the perfect backdrop to create a magical narrative about a cirque show.”

Executive Producer Tim Lawson: “Cirque Alice is spectacular entertainment that dazzles audiences of all ages – whether you're on a date night or you want to bring the whole family along – do not miss this performance of jaw dropping acts set around one of the world's most magical stories.”

Cirque Alice features mesmerising aerialists and acrobats, mind-bending contortionists, exquisite puppetry, special guest musical and comedic artists and more, accompanied by a soundtrack of newly arranged remixes of classical favourites.