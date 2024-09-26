Brink Welcomes Justina Gardiner to the Board of Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brink Productions has announced the appointment of Justina Gardiner to its Board of Directors. With over two decades of leadership experience, Justina is a dynamic force in the world of business, known for her ability to ignite change and drive growth across a range of industries, including luxury goods, education, distribution/manufacturing, FMCG, and professional services.

Justina has been at the forefront of organisational strategy, uniting stakeholders to achieve impactful outcomes in workforce planning, brand development, social responsibility, and digital innovation. Justina's previous roles include General Manager Corporate Services at Perks Accountants & Wealth Advisers, as well as executive marketing positions at Haircare Group, San Remo Macaroni Company, Torrens University Australia and L'Oréal Canada.

Brink is excited to welcome Justina's expertise and leadership as the company continues to push the boundaries of creativity and excellence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Justina to our Board,” said Mimi Crowe, Chair of the Board at Brink Productions. “Her extensive strategic and brand experience, as well as her commitment to making a positive impact align perfectly with our mission to create and present innovative and engaging theatre.”

Executive Director Karen Wilson said about the appointment, “With our groundbreaking new works in development, including Someone You Know and Love Don't Live Here Anymore, Justina's appointment to our Board is timely and will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve under the creative leadership of Artistic Director Stephen Nicolazzo in bringing Brink's next phase of storytelling to life.”

Justina Gardiner enthused “I am a passionate believer in the essential role that the Arts play in bringing diverse narratives, views and cultures into conversation with each other in surprising ways. I am excited to join the Brink Board as it embarks upon the next exciting phase in its evolution under Stephen Nicolazzo's creative vision and supported by such an experienced team led by Karen Wilson.”

Comments