BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Adelaide and Perth in 2025

Perth and Adelaide audiences will experience the romance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast when the much-anticipated respective seasons of the hit musical opens in Adelaide in May 2025 and Perth in July 2025. This will be the first time the show has ever played in either city!

A waitlist to be first in line for tickets in both states is now open at www.beautyandthebeastmusical.com.au

Adelaide: Those who sign up prior to Friday 15th November 2024 will get priority access to tickets with pre-sales beginning on Monday 18th November 2024.

Perth: Those who sign up prior to Friday 29th November 2024 will get priority access to tickets with pre-sales beginning on Tuesday 3rd December 2024.

This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life in a reimagined production boasting all the spectacle and grandeur audiences know and love. The incredible new production from the producers of The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Aladdin and Frozen will play at Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre and Crown Perth Theatre.

Receiving 5 stars from The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, Courier Mail, Guardian Australia and Time Out Sydney, reviews have remarked on the cutting edge technology, fabulous costumes and big Broadway-style dance numbers paired with the incredible music by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice brought to life by a live orchestra.

Executive Producer, Disney Theatrical Group, Anne Quart said, “We are thrilled to bring Beauty and the Beast, as re-imagined by members of the brilliant original creative team, to Adelaide and Perth for the very first time. This beloved show and Belle herself are somehow as contemporary today as when they were first brought to the stage in 1994. Following in the footsteps of our productions of Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King and Mary Poppins, we cannot wait to bring this cherished story to two of our favourite Australian cities.”

Beauty and the Beast is a much-loved classic that will fill the hearts of a new generation. Based on the 1991 animated film, the original production of Beauty and the Beast played for more than 13 years on Broadway, remaining to this day one of the top 10 longest running shows in Broadway history, and touring to 37 countries worldwide. South Australian and Western Australian audiences will rejoice in the nostalgic and spellbinding songs including Belle, Gaston, Human Again and Be Our Guest.

Belle and her Beast will be brought to life on stage by a stellar all - Australian cast, starring Perth’s Shubshri Kandiah as Belle, Brendan Xavier as Beast and Rohan Browne in the role of Lumiere.

Jackson Head will step into the role of Gaston, Cogsworth will be played by Gareth Jacobs and Jayde Westaby will play Mrs Potts.

Nick Cox joins as Le Fou and Rodney Dobson will play Belle’s father, Maurice. The role of Babette will be played by Hayley Martin and Alana Tranter will play Madame.

Members of the creative team from the original, ground-breaking Broadway musical have returned to reimagine this classic tale. Olivier Award nominee Matt West directs and choreographs, leading a team that includes original composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, scenic designer Stan Meyer, Costume Designer Ann Hould-Ward and lighting designer Natasha Katz. The team collectively received five Tony® nominations and a win for Hould-Ward’s costume design, when Disney first debuted Beauty and the Beast on Broadway 28 years ago.



