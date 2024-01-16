Australian Premiere of SHERLOCK HOLMES - THE LAST ACT Opens Next Month

Performances run 17 February - 17 March.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Australian Premiere of SHERLOCK HOLMES - THE LAST ACT Opens Next Month

Fringe Management LLC and Adelaide’s Joanne Hartstone will present the Australian premiere season of the acclaimed UK production, Sherlock Holmes – The Last Act from 17 February to 17 March for ten (weekend) performances only at Studio 166 at Goodwood Theatre and Studios.

It is 1916. Drawn from two years' Sussex retirement for the funeral of his friend, Dr Watson, Holmes returns to Baker Street to resolve ‘the last act’.

Written by Conan Doyle expert David Stuart Davies and directed by award-winning Gareth Armstrong, Sherlock Holmes - The Last Act stars Nigel Miles Thomas (pictured) who spent the last year taking his critically acclaimed interpretation of the enigmatic sleuth across the world with his previous show The Return of Sherlock Homes

Sherlock Holmes – The Last Act shows the man behind the myth, exposing the great detective’s fears and weaknesses, the devastating consequences of the dramas of his formative years, and, unexpectedly, his cutting sense of humour. A gripping story is told, featuring cross-examinations and heated arguments between Holmes and Watson, with 14 characters, all played by Miles-Thomas in a theatrical tour-de-force.

A wonderful traditional representation, Nigel Miles-Thomas embodies Holmes with a literary accuracy and dramatic freshness - Rebecca Vines, Broadway Baby

         

Nigel Miles-Thomas plays Holmes with magical candour. Brilliant, Unmissable. - Samantha Symonds, Noho Arts Los Angeles

Impeccably acted, a delight West End best Friend **** - Rachel Louise Martin, West End Best Friend

         

A Firework display of Acting virtuosity - Matthew Hayhow, Theatre Weekly

 

Writer, David Stuart Davies, BSI has studied Conan Doyle’s writing since his university thesis on Sherlock Holmes in 1977. He has written several Sherlock Holmes novels and plays and is respected as an international authority on the subject. He is, of course, a long-term member of the Sherlock Holmes Society of London, and for eleven years he devised and presented the Society’s annual Film Night

As a professional actor Nigel Miles Thomas career spans forty years.  He has been in over 100 productions worldwide including London’s West End and Steven Berkoff’s company. He has directed Zza Zza Gabor in Hollywood and still lives to tell the tale. On television he has performed in Dr Who and among many appearances was Mr Davies the PE teacher in BBC’s Grange Hill, The Professionals, Minder, The Dick Emery Shows, The Story of English and Middlemarch for the BBC.

 




