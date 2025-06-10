Australian Dance Theatre Welcomes Jennifer Layther as New Board Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jayne Boase, Chair of Australian Dance Theatre has announced that Jennifer Layther has been appointed to the company’s Board as Non-Executive Director for a three-year term.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for Australian Dance Theatre,” says Jayne, “and I’m thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the Board as we continue to celebrate our 60th anniversary in 2025. Jennifer’s appointment is a tremendous addition to the board as we shape the future of this visionary organisation.”

Jennifer brings decades of experience and an unparalleled knowledge of the South Australian and Federal arts funding landscapes to the company. Layther worked at CreateSA (formerly Arts South Australia) for 30 years, spending 14 of those in senior leadership roles.

“I am honoured to be joining the Board of Australian Dance Theatre during this landmark year for the company,” says Jennifer, “I look forward to contributing to the governance of the Company as it continues to evolve, bringing its creative storytelling to audiences near and far.”

Layther’s appointment comes after a bumper few months of activity, which has seen the company stage a sold-out season of A Quiet Language at the 2025 Adelaide Festival, announce the inaugural LOFT program for independent choreographic artists, and take the critically acclaimed work Marrow on a 12-week national tour.

“Jennifer is an incredible advocate and supporter of the arts in South Australia – there isn’t a company or organisation that she hasn’t supported,” says ADT’s Executive Director Nick Hays, “to be able to draw on her incredible sector knowledge, deep understanding and appreciation of the artmaking process, and passion for our work, is a tremendous privilege.”

ADT is continuing its 60th anniversary celebrations with a reimagined season of Daniel Riley’s The Third by the dance and technical students at Adelaide College of the Arts, and the announcement of a second world premiere for the year in train for the second half of the year.

