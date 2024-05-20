Australian Dance Theatre Appoints New Board Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australian Dance Theatre has announced the appointment of four new board directors as it gears up for a landmark season in celebration of its 60th birthday in 2025.

Jo O’Callaghan, Katie McLeish, Dr Tracey Dodd, and Kate Hitchin have each been appointed for a three-year term to help lead the company as it continues to evolve under Artistic Director Daniel Riley.

Jo O’Callaghan is currently the Executive Director – Programs & Development of Adelaide Fringe, and has worked extensively in the cultural sector, having held roles with Melbourne International Film Festival, Melbourne Fringe and Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Kate McLeish has had an international career in the arts and Not for Profit sectors, having served as the Vice President of Development at New York’s oldest performing arts centre, New York City Center, CEO of Melbourne International Festival and, recently, as COO of First Nations operated social enterprise Welcome to Country.

Kate Hitchin is currently Group Finance Director at Hender Consulting. Having worked in finance for over 23 years, Kate is a chartered accountant and has a demonstrated history of embedding efficiency and excellence in institutions.

Dr Tracey Dodd is an academic and non-executive director with over two decades of cross-sectoral experience. She currently oversees research development within the Adelaide Business School, University of Adelaide and holds the position of Honorary Senior Research Fellow, University of Exeter (UK). Tracey’s work in environment and sustainable governance has been published and presented globally.

“Australian Dance theatre is in a period of evolution,” says Chair of Australian Dance Theatre, Professor Ruth Rentschler OAM, “we’re embarking on the journey of implementing our new Strategic Plan while also building a repertoire of dynamic work with Artistic Director Daniel Riley and our ensemble of Company Artists.

With the appointment of our excellent new directors, we have a truly national board that speaks to our strategic priorities while setting us up for future success.”

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for our company,” says Australian Dance Theatre’s Executive Director Nick Hays, “we’re thrilled to welcome Jo, Kate, Katie, and Tracey to the board. They bring broad experience across a range of industries. I can’t wait to collaborate with them as we continue to serve the dance community locally, nationally, and internationally.”

The Australian Dance Theatre board is comprised of:

Professor Ruth Rentschler OAM MAICD, Chair

Kristen Eckhardt, Deputy Chair

Nathan Bennett

Jayne Boase

Dean Cross

Dr Tracey Dodd GAICD, MSPPM

Kate Hitchin

Katie McLeish

Chris Mercer

Jo O’Callaghan

The newly appointed board members will join the company in late-May and have each been appointed for a three-year term.

