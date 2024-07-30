Artist Submissions And Class Of Cabaret Applications Now Open For Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adelaide Cabaret Festival is inviting show creators and performers to submit their works and acts for consideration as part of the festival's 2025 program – the world's largest cabaret festival of its kind.

Expressions of Interest are now open for three categories: New or In Development Works, Established Works and Roving Performers & Solo Acts.

Adelaide Festival Centre's Adelaide Cabaret Festival and centrED are also seeking submissions from talented students currently in Year 10 or 11 to participate in the popular Class of Cabaret Program for 2025. The program, which has been running for 15 years with the support of Department for Education SA, offers mentorship and tuition from two renowned artists, culminating in performances at Adelaide Cabaret Festival and offering SACE accreditation for participants.

Regional students are encouraged to apply for the Nathaniel O'Brien Class of Cabaret Scholarship, created to honour the memory of Class of Cabaret graduate Nathaniel O'Brien. The recipients of the scholarship, funded by Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation, will participate in the Class of Cabaret program and receive assistance valued up to $6000 to assist with travel, accommodation and private vocal tuition.

Under the Artistic Direction of award-winning Australian stage and screen star, writer and consummate performer Virginia Gay, next year's Adelaide Cabaret Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary and is sure to be as joyous as ever as Virginia puts her creative flair into the program.

Direct from the UK where she is currently performing in the European debut of her adaption of Cyrano, Virginia Gay said: “'What's that? Back to do another year of my fave job ever, collecting, curating, and (professionally) screaming about some of the most incredible artists in the world? Don't mind if I do! We cannot make this festival without the sublime talent that you yourself share so generously - so let us know about you, by expressing your interest at your earliest convenience, please and thank you. Whether you're a Class of Cabaret hopeful, a potential Frank Ford Commission, a roving artist, or an established (or emerging) artist with a phenomenal show (or a phenomenal idea for one) - we want to hear about it!”

The 2024 Adelaide Cabaret Festival, held in June, celebrated one of the most joyous and electrifying years yet, featuring more than 70 performances, countless standing ovations, powerhouse voices, and plentiful glitter. Held over 12 nights, Virginia Gay captured the hearts and imaginations of cabaret fans with the program featuring world-class performers from Australia, USA, United Kingdom and New Zealand.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “Adelaide Cabaret Festival is a jewel in Adelaide Festival Centre's year long program of festivals and we look forward to providing a platform for new and established cabaret artists and students alike. Next year will be a memorable one with this beloved festival celebrating its 25th year with Virginia Gay leading the way.”

The Hon Andrea Michaels MP, South Australian Minister for Arts: “The stellar reputation of this festival reaches far and wide and I am delighted that Virginia will program the 25th Adelaide Cabaret Festival next year to take this exciting festival to even greater heights.”

Produced and presented by Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide Cabaret Festival is one of Australia's major winter events and will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025. The festival has been a platform for shows and performers who have achieved critical acclaim and featured world-renowned artists over the years including Ms Lisa Fischer, Patti LuPone, Dame Lisa Simone, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Dita Von Teese, Eddie Perfect and Tim Minchin to name a few.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2025 will be held from June 6-21. Updates at adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au and on socials

Artist submissions can be made here.

Class of Cabaret Applications can be found here.

Comments