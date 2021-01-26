Adelaide Fringe Presents THE PREACHER
The Preacher will be presented 19 February to 21 March 2021.
Performing online to no live audience, comedian David 'Dave' Davidson struggles to maintain the momentum in his act. However with effort and a liberal dose of wine, he takes the audience along on his journey to question a seemingly absurd and unfair world.
Originally recorded during the COVID lockdown in Melbourne, Australia. The Preacher embraced the limitations of isolation to present a performance of the Biblical book of Ecclesiastes framed as a contemporary stand-up comedy show.
The production views the text from the Hebrew Bible as the written recording of a performance to a gathered crowd some two millennia ago. A performance that used humour and rhetoric in a similar manner to today's stand-up comedians.
'The Preacher' incorporates this text to explore the relationship between performance and preaching, and contemporary and ancient wisdom.
Written and adapted by Anthony Noack. Anthony is a Melbourne writer with a background in producing comedy.
Dates: 19 February to 21 March 2021
Times: 730pm/2pm (Suggested. Link available to watch on demand within 48 hours.) Tickets: AUD $9
TO BOOK TICKETS visit https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/the-preacher-af2021