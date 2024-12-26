ACCORDION RYAN'S POP BANGERS Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coming off an appearance on Britain's Got Talent in 2023 and hit runs at the 2022-2024 Edinburgh Fringe, Accordion Ryan is taking his talents to the Perth Fringe World for 2025. Accordion Ryan's Pop Bangers is a fun-packed hour of popular tunes, played live as you've never heard them before - on the accordion. With a few original musical comedy songs mixed in you're surely in for a night of fun! It is an interactive experience that beautifully combines elements of music, comedy, and cabaret, and always has audiences singing along and dancing in the aisles - you're guaranteed to leave with a smile on your face and a tune in your head.

Accordion Ryan (Ryan Simpson) is a cabaret artist/musical comedian, originally from the USA, but currently based in Vienna, Austria. He has performed on the streets and in venues around different parts of Europe and North America. In addition to his appearance on Britain's Got Talent, he also has appeared on the Austrian talent show Die Große Chance, aired on national broadcaster ORF. His performances have been featured in various media publications, from Edinburgh Live to The Scotsman to Austria’s FM4 radio station, and he has performed with well-known names such as Kate Nash and Greg McHugh (Gary: Tank Commander). Clips of him performing have also gone viral in Denmark, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, Lithuania, Estonia, and many other countries as well.

Performances run February 20-23, 26-28 and March 1-2 at The Lab @ Fool's Paradise.

