2024 Myriad Art Exhibition Set For This Month

One of South Australia's largest displays of artwork by people living with disability, the Myriad Art Exhibition has been reimagined for August's South Australian Living Arts (SALA) Festival.

The exhibition, now in its sixth year is presented by leading disability support provider Community Living Australia with venue partner the State Library of South Australia and will run from 15-29 August 2024 in the library's Institute Gallery, Institute Building.

The 2024 exhibition embodies the theme 'Art Speaks' and presents 79 local artists and over 105 artworks showcasing a true Myriad of artist abilities, artworks and stories of people living with disability from across South Australia.

According to Community Living Australia Chief Executive Mark Kulinski the 'Art Speaks' tagline is inspired by the way we communicate through art and the way that it speaks to everyone differently.

"Art has the power to speak volumes, art speaks when words can't, art speaks to everyone's imagination differently and art is without judgement or bias. There is no greater example of that than Myriad where each artwork is a powerful representation of the artist's personal journey. Myriad provides our artists with an incredible platform to achieve their artistic goals and be celebrated," Mr Kulinski said.

"The focus is firmly on self-expression and celebrating all abilities. We invite exhibition goers to enter the world of the artist and embrace their unique stories. Let the art speak," he said.

For Kulinski the priority is to continue to build Myriad as a sustainable event that will see it evolve to the next level.

"Community Living Australia is immensely proud of the growth of Myriad and the role it plays in empowering artists living with disability. We will be showcasing over 70 artworks for sale, with 100% of proceeds going directly to artists", he said.

"This year we are launching an exclusive Myriad merchandise line including limited edition t-shirts and tote bags. All proceeds from the sale of these items support vital operational costs and the growth of the exhibition so we can continue to give back to our artists".

The 2024 exhibition will showcase nine feature artists, who will submit up to 5 artworks to tell their story. This year feature artists are from the Murraylands, Limestone Coast, the Fleurieu Peninsula, and the Adelaide Hills. The exhibition will also award prizes for Artist of the Exhibition, Honorary & Emerging Artists.

For Mount Gambier resident and Myriad artist Paul Sundstrom the opportunity to be involved in the exhibition is a wonderful way to express himself as an artist and share his works with others.

"It's nice to be recognised. Each year I get to share my artwork with the people of South Australia, my family and other artists. Art started as a part of my therapy and has become part of my wellbeing, a part of me. It's about what is coming from the inside and expressing myself through painting and art" he said.

The 2024 Myriad Art Exhibition runs from 15 August, 10am-5pm on weekdays and 12pm-5pm on weekends in the Institute Building, State Library of South Australia, Corner North Terrace, and Kintore Avenue.

The exhibition is accessible with artwork hung lower than usual for wheelchair users.

For more information or to visit the virtual gallery please visit: https://www.claust.com.au/events/myriad-art-exhibition-2024

Comments