Original Cast Member Yvette Lawrence Signs on for NICK AND NORA at Feinstein's/54 Below

As previously announced, Tony Award-winners Barry Bostwick and Joanna Gleason will revisit Nick and Nora in a reunion concert presented by

.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club

They will be joined by fellow original cast member, Yvette Lawrence (Falsettos, Beauty and the Beast, who made her Broadway debut in the production as Maria Valdez singing the memorable "Boom Chicka Boom".

Also participating in the starry reunion is Academy Award-nominee Chris Sarandon, the show's original Victor Moisa.

Produced and Directed by Steven Carl McCasland (Onward Victoria, Charlie and Algernon, Eating Raoul), the short-lived tuner by Arthur Laurents, Richard Maltby, Jr., and Charles Strouse will sing again at the famed venue for two performances on Tuesday, May 2nd at 7:00 and 9:30PM. The concert is musical directed by James Horan (Jill Eikenberry: Songs I've Sung, Charlie and Algernon).

In 1934, Dashiell Hammett published his final novel and introduced two of the most beloved couple in literature to the world. In 1991, Laurents (Gypsy, Do I Hear A Waltz?), Maltby (Closer Than Ever), and Strouse (Annie, Rags, Bye, Bye Birdie) brought the unforgettable duo to Broadway. Despite an all-star ensemble, the short-lived musical failed to find an audience and closed after only nine performances. The musical has lived on through a cast recording and twenty-five years of Broadway legend. Now, members of the original ensemble will reunite for two concerts to bring the notorious Nick and Nora to Feinstein's/54 Below.

Additional casting will be announced shortly. Tickets for the May 2nd concerts are available at 54below.com/events/nick-nora-reunion-concert.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

