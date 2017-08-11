Your 2017 Summer Reading List Courtesy of Lin-Manuel Miranda

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is headed back to work this week following an extended vacation. Tis afternoon, the star took to Twitter to share his reading list with fans.

Among classics such as War and Peace and One Hundred Years of Solitude, the composer also revisited A Wrinkle in Time, and some non-fiction for you history and humor buffs.

Unfortunately for fans, Miranda also shared that he was not planning to adapt any of his summer reading picks for the stage this time around. Until then, we'll all just have to wait for it

Check out his eclectic list below!

I read so much on vacation. This is everything I liked. I MISSED YOU!

See you next week. pic.twitter.com/HjpLSmSSR9 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 11, 2017

Related Articles