Will Chase Joins Cast of HBO Drama Series SHARP OBJECTS

Deadline reports that Broadway alum Will Chase has joined the cast of HBO's upcoming series SHARP OBJECTS, opposite Amy Adams. The 'Nashville' star will have a recurring role on the eight-episode drama. Patricia Clarkson, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins, Madison Davenport, Chris Messina and Taylor John Smith round out the cast.

Written by Marti Noxon based on the book by Gillian Flynn and directed by Jean Marc Vallée, Sharp Objects will follow "crime reporter Camille Preaker (Adams), who, fresh from a brief stay at a psychiatric hospital, must return to her tiny hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, Camille finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely."



Chase will portray Bob Nash, described as "the hot tempered father of Ann Nash, Wind Gap's first murder victim. He's estranged from his wife, supporting his three other kids, and it has taken its toll on him."



Chase can currently be seen on the new ABC time travel series TIME AFTER TIME. He most recently starred on Broadway in SOMETHING ROTTEN. Other Broadway credits include THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, THE STORY OF MY LIFE, BILLY ELLIOT, HIGH FIDELITY, THE FULL MONTY and MISS SAIGON.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

