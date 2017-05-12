2017 AWARDS SEASON
Who's the Best Guesser? Check Brantley & Isherwood's Tony Prediction Track Records

May. 12, 2017  

The theatre critics for the New York Times have perhaps the most influential and respected voices when it comes to Broadway. Every awards season they come up with a list of Tony nominees who they think will win and should win the coveted prize in June. Click here to check out Ben Brantley and Jesse Green's predictions for this year.

But the real question is... how have they done at predicting Tony winners in years past? Check out how Brantley and his ex-co-critic Charles Isherwood compared in their predictions from the last five years.

New York Times Tony Awards Predictions

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Average
Accuracy
Ben
Brantley		 Will
Win

14/16

10/16

11/16

 7/16 9/16 64%
Should Win 13/16 12/16 8/16 5/14* 6/16 56%
Charles Isherwood Will
Win

13/16

 8/16 11/16 10/16 12/16 68%
Should
Win		 9/16 3/16 8/16 9/16 10/16 49%

*In two categories Brantley had "no preference".


